A future and a past make no sense without the present

As New Year’s resolutions and goals are made, broken and resuscitated, it’s important not to get caught up too much in the future.

Whilst these initiatives help steer the ship to a better place; one shouldn’t forget about the present.

Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu (the origin is up for debate online) was quoted as saying: “If you are depressed you are living in the past. If you are anxious you are living in the future. If you are at peace you are living in the present.”

A timely reminder that all we can control is the now.