Breaking the circle of conformity; prepare for a snigger or two

Dog walking this week brought on the unusual sighting of a young man practising his Tai-Chi form in our local neighbourhood park.

Impressive control aside, what struck me most were the reactions of those passing by, from double takes to giggles and sniggering.

It got me thinking about success, which usually takes place when a brave person steps outside their own or society’s conformity circle – Elon Musk springs to mind as electric cars never used to be so fashionable.

Those inside the circle may belittle those that step out, but without taking the leap many modern marvels or inventions may not have seen the light of day.