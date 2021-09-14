Flash Briefing: Sasria struggles to pay up; Eskom’s debt threatens ‘green vision’; ANC/DA spat

The ANC says that the elections should be run fair and square and that parties shouldn’t benefit just because they could ‘muscle out’ their opponents. The party responded to the DA’s court bid to block the IEC from re-opening candidate registrations for the upcoming elections. The ANC said that the DA’s request is at odds with the Constitutional Court’s ruling – which gave the IEC room to change the pre-election timetable – and is also at odds with the spirit of giving voters the freedom to choose their elected officials. The ANC also said that the DA’s court bid is prejudiced, as the party’s leadership had already publicly accused the Constitutional Court of foul play, alleging it leaked information to the ANC.