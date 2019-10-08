The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Kids sleepovers are becoming nightmares – The Wall Street Journal
The days of flashlights, Ouija boards and prank calls are over. Now, some parents are worried their children could be exposed to porn, violent videogames or the pressure to post inappropriate photos in the wee hours.
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.