Forward-thinking Magda Wierzycka says Sygnia funds well placed to cash in on Covid-19 vaccine
Magda Wierzycka – CEO of Sygnia, bought shares in OSI, a company that transforms patents from Oxford University into viable businesses. OSI has shares in Vaccitech, a company ahead of the race in the Covid-19 vaccine.
