Cape Town Stadium

Sivanna shows us the views from the roof of DHL Stormers’ new home, Cape Town Stadium

by

Ever wondered what it’s like on the roof of Cape Town Stadium? You’re about to find out! Sivanna shows us the amazing views from the roof of the stadium and shares some interesting facts about the construction of the roof and the materials that were used to build it.

(Visited 53 times, 53 visits today)

BizNews