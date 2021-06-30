Sivanna shows us the views from the roof of DHL Stormers’ new home, Cape Town Stadium

Ever wondered what it’s like on the roof of Cape Town Stadium? You’re about to find out! Sivanna shows us the amazing views from the roof of the stadium and shares some interesting facts about the construction of the roof and the materials that were used to build it.

Enter the BrightRock Home is Where the Fans Are competition here. T&Cs Apply” and link the word ‘here’ to our competition post on Facebook? Here is the link: https://fb.watch/5MyhfcZoGC/ the T&Cs link is here: https://bit.ly/2RicJmx.

(Visited 53 times, 53 visits today)