Pieter-Steph’s pain, Franco’s gain – injury forces a change in Bok squad

You have to feel for Pieter-Steph du Toit. Injuries continue to plague the big Stormers lock. He missed most of the 2014 season with a knee injury while playing for the Sharks. Just as he was making a return to rugby the following year, he injured the same knee. Incredibly, he recovered in time to make the World Cup squad, after his father donated a ligament. Frustratingly, the big man is out again with a hamstring tear which opens the door for the uncapped Lions lock Franco Mostert. – David O’Sullivan

SA Rugby media release

Pieter-Steph du Toit has been withdrawn from the Springbok squad after a scan revealed on Monday that he has suffered a grade two hamstring tear over the weekend, with Franco Mostert being called up as replacement.

Du Toit was sent for a scan on Monday, which confirmed the extent of the injury. He has been ruled out of action for between two and six weeks.

Mostert, of the Emirates Lions, is set to join the squad on Tuesday in Stellenbosch. He was initially was named in the SA ‘A’ squad for the two-match series against the England Saxons.

Cell C Sharks lock Stephan Lewies, who has one Test cap to his name, will replace Mostert in the SA A squad.

Other players who did not participate in Monday afternoon’s first field session in Stellenbosch were centre Jesse Kriel and prop Trevor Nyakane. Kriel has a bruised sternum and will be managed accordingly during the week, while Nyakane will undergo a scan to his shoulder.

The Springboks have a full training programme on Tuesday, which includes a gym session in the morning as well as two field sessions.

