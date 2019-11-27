Why Prosus’s UK takeover bid is smart – whatever they end up paying

At lunchtime today I’ll be updating Premium members on the Biznews Global share portfolio which has delivered over 30% annual compound growth. It’s free for subscribers, but pre-registration is required – sign up here.

The interactive webinar kicks off at 12:30, and I’m expecting plenty of questions about a near R100bn hostile takeover bid in the UK by Naspers’ offshore subsidiary Prosus. Especially after ROAM specialist and regular Biznews contributor Ted Black used a raft of charts to argue Prosus’s bid for the London-based Just Eat was a bad idea.

Much as I respect his powers of analysis, this time I don’t share Ted’s opinion. Mainly because it’s still early days for the already mushrooming food delivery sector. So whatever Prosus end up paying for Just Eat – big investors want 20% more and share prices suggest they’ll get it – on a long-term view, the purchase is likely to prove a bargain.

Need proof? Even in SA, ask any restaurateur. Most will admit takeaways are the most profitable part of their business – and they now fret about competition from “dark kitchens” which have no sit-down customers, exclusively serving the food delivery sector. This business is changing. Dramatically. Just have a look at how many delivery bikes are on the roads.