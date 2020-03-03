Rational Radio moves up some notches as we christen new studio 

Yesterday will be long remembered by Team Biznews as we stepped into the future with our own offices – and more importantly a radio studio – at WeWork in Sandton. After two years of improving our Podcast competence, we’ve now moved up a few notches as you’ll hear when listening to the latest episode of my weekly Rational Radio – access it by clicking here.

We’ll be taking another big step tomorrow with a new-look Daily Insider. The world has moved on from the picture-heavy, text-dense newsletters that we’ve been sending you for some years already. Best practice today is shorter and simpler – a reminder of Charles Dickens’ apology for a long letter he wrote “because I didn’t have the time to write a short one.”

In Walter Isaacson’s excellent biography on Albert Einstein, the scientist whose theories changed our world remarked how genius lies in simplicity. We hope you’ll agree when seeing tomorrow’s simpler, lighter, shorter missive. If not, please give it a few days and I’m confident the new look will grow on you.

Final reminder about the roadshow of presentations mentioned in Monday’s newsletter. Last time I checked there were still a few tickets available for tonight’s Johannesburg event (free to Premium subscribers). Am looking forward to seeing many of the community there – with the usual round of challenging interaction.