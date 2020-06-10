Cometh the upended hour, cometh SA’s (business startup) man

It’s been well over a decade since I worked with Hayley Goodwin Parry, co-founder of Worth Financial Education, which has introduced Moneycraft to more than 50 000 South Africans. From yesterday’s interview for the latest Inside Covid-19 podcast, it’s easy to see why ever-competent Hayley’s venture is so successful. Have a listen by clicking here: https://iono.fm/e/873413.

What I didn’t realise though, was that rather than jumping into her new world, Hayley was pushed into this life-changing venture. It was only after being retrenched by Media24 that she felt sufficiently emboldened to take the plunge into self-employment by following her passion. En kyk hoe lyk sy nou!

One day we may also look back at this time of the Covid-19 pandemic as the time when the universe forced many former salary slaves into working for themselves. I’m hoping so. Because releasing the vast energy of mass self-employment is the only way I can see our beloved country overcoming the ruinous economic impact of what we have experienced since March.

If you’re among the many South Africans looking for a new plan, allow me to pose your questions during tomorrow’s Noontime Thursday webinar to our special guest – entrepreneur, business coach and start-up specialist Allon Raiz. The event is open to all, but you must register beforehand. Here’s the link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8398038334086112016.

My colleague Linda van Tilburg also kicks off the Midweek Catch-up webinar today at noon. Guests include Dr Jakkie Cilliers and Moeletsi Mbeki, both will be dissecting the business of politics and lockdown. It’s free for all, you just need to register here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7245401603478884112.

To receive Biznews founder Alec Hogg’s Daily Insider every weekday at 6am in your inbox click here. You can also sign up to the Weekender for a wrap of the best content Biznews has to offer, for a leisurely Saturday read.

(Visited 36 times, 36 visits today)