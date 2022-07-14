START YOUR MORNING BY LISTENING TO TODAY’S BIZNEWS BREAKFAST BRIEFING – US inflation hits 9.1%, markets shudder then recover; Msimang on why Cyril must go; Afriforum crime-fighting force.

Catch up with the latest on BizNews.com

Glimmers of hope that the worst for investment markets is behind us

Over half of all the world’s investible equities are housed on Wall Street. So investment markets everywhere take their cue from what happens in that famous stretch of Downtown Manhattan.

The US market has had a torrid 2022 – its worst in over half a century. Something which has set the tone for investments everywhere, including SA.

Reason: Americans are fretting about rising inflation, and how this will force its central bank into raising interest rates and perhaps pushing its buoyant economy into recession. It’s a tricky act for the Fed to raise rates just enough to cool price increases, with no guarantee of achieving a Goldilocks (not too hot, not too cold).

However, the first evidence emerged last night that the Fed may just pull it off – and June’s 30 year high inflation rate of 9.1% may be the peak. If so, sentiment would quickly change and battered US shares begin to lift their heads again. Ditto those elsewhere, including SA. More detail in this morning’s BBB (click here to listen).

WATCH: ANC veteran and inaugural chairman of Corruption Watch, Mavuso Msimang (80), hit South African news headlines this month after calling for president Cyril Ramaphosa to step down over the Phala Phala scandal, the first high profile member of the ‘good’ ANC to adopt this stance. He explains why during this in-depth conversation with Alec Hogg of BizNews.com, airing the even more controversial view that losing power in the 2024 National Election may be the best thing that could happen to the ANC.

UPCOMING EVENTS – SIGN UP NOW

BizNews Conference

The BNC#4 house full signs have temporarily been removed. Some rooms have been freed up through our team finding alternative accommodation and a few early bookers not meeting their deposits. If you want to stay on-site, here’s your chance. But please act quickly, because the hotel’s rooms are sure to be fully allocated soon. Click here for all the details and to register your interest.

To receive the Daily Insider every weekday at 6am in your inbox click here. You can also sign up to the weekend’s BizNews Digest for a wrap of the best content BizNews has to offer, for a leisurely Saturday read.

(Visited 25 times, 25 visits today)