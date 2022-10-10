LATEST ON BIZNEWS RADIO: Magnus Heystek: February’s probable Grey Listing for SA likely to spark run on the currency, shares, bonds (For Spotify, click here)

LATEST ON BIZNEWS.COM:

NB: Getting this newsletter second hand? Click here for your own copy. It’s free and takes under a minute.

Always heartening to see South African businesses recommended by global media as options for foreigners. Especially in tourism, where the multiplier effect of each Dollar landed in SA is huge. So it’s uplifting to see two SA game reserves among the top five family-friendly African Safaris featured by the Wall Street Journal over the weekend.

The Kwandwe Private Game Reserve, which straddles the Great Fish River in the Eastern Cape, is one. The other is in the North West – Mokukuru Family Camp in the Madikwe game reserve. Interesting to note these

malaria-free options among SA’s Big Five attractions were selected above the far better marketed Sabi Sands and Timbavati alternatives.

Sadly, both options are unaffordable for 99.9% of Rand Prisoners. The WSJ quotes Kwande’s rate at $3,350 (R60k) a night for a two bedroomed suite. Morukuru comes in at $2,340 (R45k) per night. But it does explain why so much of SA’s smart money has been invested into private game reserves. Especially in malaria-free areas. Nice one, Adrian Gardiner.



In case you missed the best of BizNews last week, here it is in the weekend edition of the BizNews Digest

(Visited 68 times, 68 visits today)