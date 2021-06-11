The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Mixing tax benefits with lifestyle: Pearl Valley by Mantis
With only a couple of weeks left before the Section 12J tax benefit ends, join Pearl Valley Hotel by Mantis to understand all the details of the tax benefit as well as what lifestyle benefits are available. Get to enjoy all the lifestyle benefits across the group. BizNews founder Alec Hogg quizzed Mantis chairman Adrian Gardiner and Futureneers’ Deon Lewis for more information. For more information click here.
(Visited 83 times, 83 visits today)
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.