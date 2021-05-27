Pearl Valley Hotel by Mantis

12J Investment Opportunity: Pearl Valley Hotel by Mantis

by

Another deep dive in the final 12J investment season, as the tax incentive window closes on June 30. Invest in one of the worlds’ Top 10 Lifestyle Estates and receive a 100% TAX DEDUCTIBLE benefit on your Section 12J investment. De-risk your investment by up to 45% with the SARS tax deduction and take advantage of any one of our 4 FUNDING OPTIONS available. Investors also receive a variety of financial and lifestyle benefits to enjoy on the Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course and annual free nights in the luxurious Pearl Valley Hotel by Mantis.

