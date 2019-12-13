South African quarterly portfolio inflows jumped to R40bn on record Eurobond sale

By Prinesha Naidoo

(Bloomberg) – South African portfolio investment inflows rose to the highest level in more than a year in the third quarter after the country’s biggest Eurobond sale yet.

Investment inflows increased to R40.2bn ($2.8bn), compared with R10bn in the previous three months, the South African Reserve Bank said in its quarterly bulletin released Friday in the capital, Pretoria. That’s highest since the first quarter of 2018, when sentiment surged after Cyril Ramaphosa won the leadership of the ruling African National Congress and took over as president of the country.