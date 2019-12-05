(Bloomberg) – South African business confidence remained close to a three-decade low in November as companies continue to await decisive action by the government to revive the economy .

Africa’s most-industrialised economy contracted in the third quarter as output in agriculture, mining and manufacturing dropped. Low business confidence also continued to weigh on fixed investment spending as private-sector companies are wary to commit large sums of money to projects.

While President Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged to revive the economy, gross domestic product has now contracted for four of the seven quarters since he came to power and the chamber said there are structural bottlenecks that have to be removed before economic growth can reach its potential.

“The difficulty in decision making aimed at the inevitable structural adjustments necessary to let the economy perform better, are still lacking,” Sacci said. “The effect of indecisiveness and the time lapses to taking action are going to impact critically on the economy and therefore business and investor confidence as year-end approaches.”

Current-Account gap narrows less than projected

South Africa's current-account deficit narrowed less than forecast in the third quarter as outflows to foreign shareholders increased.

The shortfall on the current account, the broadest measure of trade in goods and services, shrank to 3.7% of gross domestic product from a revised 4.1% in the previous period, the Reserve Bank said in a report released on Thursday in Pretoria. The median estimate of 11 economists’ estimates in a Bloomberg survey was for a deficit of 3%.

