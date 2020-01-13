Zimbabwe’s state workers say no thanks for 97% pay hike

By Ray Ndlovu

(Bloomberg) – Labour unions representing government workers in Zimbabwe on Monday rejected an offer of a 97% pay rise and demanded that increases be linked to the official US dollar exchange rate to offset inflation and a devaluation of the Zimbabwean dollar.

“An interbank-related salary is the only way to restore the value of wages and any other intervention will not work given the hyper-inflationary environment which negates any Zimbabwe dollar increase,” said Cecilia Alexander, the chairwoman of the Apex Council, the biggest representative of workers.

The Zimbabwean dollar was trading at 17 per US dollar on the interbank market on Monday.