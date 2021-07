Flash Briefing: Destruction in wake of riots, looting; govt considers stipends to address poverty; Cajee brothers got ‘golden passports’

A week of deadly protests in South Africa has given impetus to proposals that the government pay out cash stipends to address the high levels of poverty and inequality that fuelled the unrest. “The basic income grant is being given serious consideration,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said in an online lecture on Sunday. “It is being discussed in the governing party and at government level.” Discussions about the aid are taking place as the Treasury and the presidency consider a separate support package for businesses and individuals affected by the turmoil. The destruction may slow the nation’s recovery from a 2020 economic downturn in