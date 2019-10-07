China introduces giant pigs to the world: So giant they’re as heavy as polar bears

My sister-in-law calls herself an eco-warrior. What this looks like, in reality, is prodding everyone she knows to ditch single-source plastics, plastic glitter and plastic straws. This week she is calling on all her Facebook friends to stop eating burgers because, according to the science she has studied, every burger not eaten saves the world 1,300 gallons of water – the equivalent of six months of toilet flushing. A flexitarian who prefers to eat vegan most of the time, my sister-in-law tells me that cattle are bad for the earth because of carbon emissions. I have noticed that my sister-in-law is not a lone crusader. She is very much part of the crowd growing behind activists like Greta Thunberg, who is pushing to save Mother Earth. In China, they have a different approach to addressing sustainability: breed heavier animals so that the protein stretches further. – Jackie Cameron

China’s breeding giant pigs that are as heavy as polar bears

By Bloomberg News In a farm deep in the southern region of China lives a very big pig that’s as heavy as a polar bear. The 500 kilogram, or 1,102 pound, animal is part of a herd that’s being bred to become giant swine. At slaughter, some of the pigs can sell for more than 10,000 yuan ($1,399), over three times higher than the average monthly disposable income in Nanning, the capital of Guangxi province where Pang Cong, the farm’s owner, lives. While Pang’s pigs may be an extreme example of the lengths farmers are going to fill China’s swelling pork shortage problem, the idea that bigger is better has been spreading across the country, home to the world’s most voracious consumers of the meat. High pork prices in the northeastern province of Jilin is prompting farmers to raise pigs to reach an average weight of 175 kilograms to 200 kilograms, higher than the normal weight of 125 kilograms. They want to raise them “as big as possible,”said Zhao Hailin, a hog farmer in the region.