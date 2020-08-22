The unintended consequences of an online shopping feast

Two interesting points jump out of the Mr Price trading update released earlier this week.

For the 20 weeks ended 15 August, the statement reflects online sales growth of more than 90% and the group says it is now looking at micro, small and medium format stores post Covid-19.

Correlate this information with an interesting 2017 statistic, where South Africa is ranked 8th in terms of centre coverage with 1,959 individual shopping centres, and a huge hole starts to develop.

What of all our mall space, and the jobs that go with them?

