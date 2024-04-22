How MK will “break the power of private monopoly finance” 

Former President Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party has released its manifesto, BizNews journalist Chris Steyn unpacks the party’s aims, priorities and promises.

By Chris Steyn

Should former President Jacob Zuma’s uMKHONTO WESIZWE (MK) party come to power, it plans to “break the power of private monopoly finance over the economy”.

Among the radical measures to achieve that will be the nationalisation of “strategic” mines, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), major banks, as well as insurance companies “to reduce the dominance of private finance”.

Those aims are set out in detail in the party’s manifesto, in which MK blames the theft of mineral resources and land for the poverty, unemployment and inequality in the country.

Therefore another big priority for MK will be the expropriation of “all” land without compensation.

The ownership of expropriated land will be transferred to “the people under state and traditional leadership custodianship”.

As part of its fight against “Neo-apartheid”, MK also plans to nationalise Arcelor Mittal and Sasol.

The party wants to “ensure state ownership and control of all natural resources on behalf of the South African people, including water, spectrum, and renewable energy resources”.

Furthermore, it plans to “regulate private capital participation in resource exploitation”.

The party also vows to “force” the relisting of major South African companies on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

Among its other promises are “free, mandatory, high quality” education from early childhood to postgraduate level, and a basic salary of R4 500.

To “cultivate discipline and patriotism” among the youth, there will be a year of military service for “every young person reaching the age of 18”.

MK states that its policies are designed to address the most pressing challenges today: economic inequality, inadequate access to quality education and healthcare, national security threats, inequitable land distribution, and the need for robust traditional leadership and foreign policies that “reflect our values and aspirations”.

Here is the: “THE PEOPLE’S AGENDA. RECLAIMING OUR BIRTH RIGHT. A MANIFESTO TOWARDS A DEVELOPMENTAL AGENDA”

