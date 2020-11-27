Weren’t you planning on buying her a diamond anyway?

*This content is brought to you by GoIndustry DoveBid

In the words of Matthew McConaughey: “Ladies… Frost Yourselves!”. GoIndustry DoveBid brings you diamonds and jewels galore this Christmas season for that special someone who needs spoiling after a turbulent 2020. From one of South Africa’s premier jewellery corporation houses comes an avalanche of exclusive investment quality ladies jewellery – at ridiculously reduced prices.

With over 500 magnificent handpicked pieces to choose from, you are sure to find the perfect piece you’ve been looking for, at a fraction of the price. We are delighted to be able to offer high-end jewellery items to each and all, with this extensive collection of luxury items to suit every budget. This sale will be held via online auction, closing on 08 December 2020, on GoIndustry’s global online marketplace, AllSurplus.com.

Seize this unprecedented opportunity – purchase spectacular diamond and tanzanite necklaces, tennis bracelets, rings, pendants, and earrings, as well as stunning black diamond, sapphire and precious stone jewellery items. Highlighted featured items include: a breath taking 18K white gold oval tanzanite and diamond dress pendant; exceptional tanzanite and diamond pear shaped dress earrings; a triple strand diamond bracelet set in 18K white and yellow gold claw settings; a classic 14K white gold tanzanite and diamond tennis bracelet; and a timeless 18K white gold diamond solitaire pendant. Buyers have the confidence that all purchases are accompanied by a certificate of authenticity (COA).

Some exciting news for buyers – the majority of these items have no reserves and therefore priced to sell. This means that if you are the opening bidder, you could be the successful bidder! Bigger ticket items that have (significantly low) reserves, are subject to confirmation within 24 hours from the closing bell. Some further exciting news is that we have waved the registration fee required in order to bid! FICA documentation is still required and GoIndustry reserves the right to request the registration fee.

What happens when you successfully win your bid? Firstly, you congratulate yourself on your new purchase! Once we receive full payment, your items will be delivered to your door via secure courier, within South Africa. As part of our special service offering, all purchases will be couriered to you at no charge, within South Africa. International buyers will be responsible for their own courier costs.

In accordance with Covid-19 health and safety regulations as well as security and insurance purposes, there will be no physical viewing of the stock prior to the auction close. However, every piece will be sold as per the lot catalogue with extensive descriptions, multiple high resolution photographs and the COA, giving our bidders a clear picture of the magnificent items they are bidding on.

To browse and bid on this breathtaking catalogue, visit the event on at https://bit.ly/3lb7tdb. For more information, contact Philip Powell on 082 551 5654, 0860 00 00 10 or [email protected].

