Auction calendar bulging in run up to the end of 2020

The auction industry is currently experiencing a big push in terms of assets sales as we near the end of 2020. With the onset of Covid-19 pandemic, companies have either been delayed in bringing their assets to sale or alternatively they are looking at ways of unlocking value in surplus assets prior to the year end. GoIndustry DoveBid (www.allsurplus.com) has been gearing up for a manic November with multiple sales and auctions to suite every industry sector and buyer budget.

John Cowing, Managing Director of GoIndustry DoveBid says, “We brought online auctions to South Africa in 2004 and I’m pleased to see that this ale medium has now had explosive growth as a result of the pandemic. Online auctions are just so much easier for both buyers and sellers.

Anybody with a smart device and access to the internet can browse and bid on our vehicles, aviation items, mining and construction machinery, industrial equipment, consumer goods and property.”

“The catalogue of assets coming up for sale is expansive,” continues Cowing. “Our long-standing client, Transnet, is selling over 2,500 tons of scrap steel, as well as wagons and a large array of store stock items, with the auction set to close soon on 27 October. Another notable highlight includes the auction of the movable assets of South African Express Airways SOC (Pty) Ltd (in Provisional Liquidation), which include 8 x Bombardier jet planes fuselages, jet engines and sundry aviation equipment.

Mining and construction assets are in abundance with Mining giant Trollope disposing of a Liebherr 980 Excavator and 7 x CAT 773E Rigid Dump Trucks in excellent condition. Trollope have the best maintenance practices in South Africa, and all the major components of these machines have been reconditioned recently. Potential buyers can make offer at any time.

Cowing continues, “Assmang Khumani, another long-standing client of ours, will feature a selection of mining assets on their online auction closing on 05 November, including CAT 789C Rigid Dump Trucks, 834H Wheel Dozers and 994F Wheel Loaders. Staying within the mining industry, we are holding a multiple vendor auction closing on 29 October of a huge selection of mining and construction machinery, trucks and mobile cranes on behalf of Alexkor, IMEI Construction, Komatsu and Samancor, to name a few. In addition, OMV Crushers (Raubex Group), and Sibanye Stillwater have sales closing on 03 and 05 November respectively.”

“Recently we were awarded the tender to dispose of over 1,000 government vehicles by live auction on behalf of the Eastern Cape Department of Transport. Buyers can look forward to 5 live auctions over the next 2 months, the first of which is kicking off on 29 October in East London. This auction will be followed by auctions in Port Elizabeth, Mthatha, and again in East London. While these are live auctions, we encourage pre-registrations by sending us a WhatsApp on 076 931 9904 and pre-registering on our online registration platform. We are uniquely able to provide bidders the opportunity to place digital proxy bids on the lots if they are unable to attend the auction in person.

Our property has been busy too and are currently marketing a ±21 Ha fruit farm in Paarl and a prime industrial property with 3000 Kva. power supply in Ndabeni, CPT. Other properties include investment properties and residential opportunities in the North West & Gauteng. Our Cape Town Warehouse Auctions are now held online with a sale due to close on 11 November featuring restaurant and catering equipment, household furniture, and vehicles.”

Finally, we have our last of the year for the Western Cape Government garage with a sale of over 125 vehicles being sold online. The auction closes on the 25th November

For a comprehensive look at all of the upcoming GoDove auctions and sales, visit https://bit.ly/3mpqU36 or contact them on 0860 00 00 10 / [email protected].

GoIndustry DoveBid is now part of AllSurplus, the world’s leading marketplace for business surplus, ranging from heavy equipment to industrial machinery, powered by the most experienced and trusted company in the surplus industry: Liquidity Services with over $8 billion of completed sales for over 14,000 sellers. Visit www.allsurplus.com for more info.

