Four words offer perspective on Mr Market’s panic over Coronavirus

Coronavirus is starting to directly affect us. Business partners scheduled to visit us this week from the UK cancelled their flight over the weekend. Our London-based colleague Linda van Tilburg says a doctor’s appointment was cancelled by a National Health Service holding all available slots for possible virus-related consulting.

The news media is saturated with information about Coronavirus. We know that it incubates in otherwise healthy bodies for a fortnight – and is easily transmitted. On the upside, those infected with Coronavirus recover just like anyone would from a bad bout of flu. Also, its mortality rate is under 2% – distressing, but no existential threat.

For his part, Mr Market has found the perfect excuse to swap his worn out rose-tinted spectacles for darker shades. Global shares prices fell sharply in the past week and a half, led lower by America’s S&P500 Index which has lost 14% since February’s peak. The JSE followed suit, the local market’s Alsi40 Index dropping 13% last week.

This makes an interesting backdrop to my “Investing after the Budget” presentations this week when I’ll also update the Biznews Share portfolio. Seats are still available – click on the city’s name for more details re: Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town. If you can’t make it, the message is encapsulated in four words: This too shall pass.