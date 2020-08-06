Pull up a seat. Your invitation to a conversation with NPA corruption-busters

On Wednesday, the ANC stirred up the Twittersphere with a statement in which it said it is ‘embarrassed by corruption’. Its National Executive Committee has ordered branches to undertake a range of measures, including compiling dossiers of all positive steps taken to excise the corrupt from its ranks.

The ANC announcement was met with cyber-guffaws by many who see graft-tainted politicians like ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, and others, sitting pretty (story here). But there is, it seems, more going on behind-the-scenes than we realise.

We are delighted to confirm that making themselves available to help clarify the extent of corruption-busting in SA are some of the country’s most powerful law-enforcers. Joining colleague Tim Modise at his BizNews Thursday Noontime webinar today are: the head of the country’s great hope in the fight against corruption, Special Investigating Unit head Advocate Andy Mothibi; Sipho Ngwema, the spokesperson of the National Prosecuting Authority; and Advocate Selby Makgotho of the Special Tribunal.

The webinar is free and open to all, but you must sign up to claim your seat and put forward your questions at what’s sure to be the most fascinating discussion of the week. Unmissable! Register here.

To receive the Daily Insider every weekday at 6am in your inbox click here. You can also sign up to the Weekender for a wrap of the best content BizNews has to offer, for a leisurely Saturday read.

(Visited 121 times, 121 visits today)