ANC: ‘We are embarrassed by corruption’ – see full statement

Secretary-general Ace Magashule says that the party is outraged and embarrassed by allegations that ‘some of its own’ seek to unlawfully benefit from the suffering caused by Covid-19. This follows a meeting in late July where the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) met to discuss corruption and plans for economic recovery. However, Magashule’s name has been mentioned a few times in connection with strange dealings. His sons, Tshepiso and Thato, were awarded government contracts for Covid-19 goods and services, and Magashule himself is at the heart of a Zondo commission inquiry. Join the conversation on corruption this Thursday (6 August) at Tim Modise’s noon free-to-air webinar. This week’s guests are the head of the country’s great hope in the fight against corruption: Special Investigating Unit head Advocate Andy Mothibi; Sipho Ngwema, the spokesperson of the National Prosecuting Authority; and Advocate Selby Makgotho of the Special Tribunal. It’s not to be missed. Register here. – Claire Badenhorst

ANC statement on the outcomes of the National Executive Committee

