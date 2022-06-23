The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Daily Insider: What Fifth Wave? At last Covid sanity returns to SA, let’s celebrate
Catch up with the latest on BizNews.com
- Christo Wiese lifts the bar with Virgin Active
- Municipal headache pills – a whip and self-help situation
- Noakes Foundation’s Dr Georgina on the wrong diet for rural households
- Techno King of Tesla discusses Twitter, politics and job cuts
- Editorial: It’s into the closet with you, Ramaphosa
- Fuel efficiency – surviving continuous fuel spikes
- Bringing up Bébé by Pamela Druckerman
What Fifth Wave? Six months late, SA officialdom finally admits reality
In mid-December, Netcare CEO Richard Friedland shared how admissions data at his group’s hospitals showed Covid-19 had evolved into a relatively benign virus. This was exactly as had been predicted by students of similar pandemics, including author Brian Pottinger. And confirmed by official data (see above).
The penny has dropped in Pretoria and the last of the restrictions are set for removal. Unfortunately, it’s seven long months and another costly court defeat later (thanks again Sakeliga). But rather than whining about more own goals, it’s time to start looking ahead to the evisceration of the mask police and removal of administrative hurdles hobbling the return of much-missed tourists.
It’s also a reminder of the prescience of a now famous one liner, popularised through a bumper sticker in award winning TV series The West Wing: If you think education is expensive, try ignorance.
