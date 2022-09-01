SLR: Never too late to make ‘sensible’ great again

In his scathing column on the latest fads sweeping the world, Simon Reader makes the point that “the trans debate is the most vicious, the most underrated in the realm of identity politics – the good guys are losing, and not just losing – being swamped with bogus charges (“non-crime crimes”) that evil Twitter is delighted to circulate.” He admits that gender dysphoria is a medically documented reality – and the children and parents enduring this deserve unconditional compassion. But the difference between these parents and the hyper-aggressive trans lobby is that the former prioritise the well-being of the child in a dignified, private manner, unlike many of the vitriolic members of the trans lobby. – Sandra Laurence

All fun and games until the dudes in white shoes arrive

By Simon Lincoln Reader*

Howzit, okes – scored a VIP invite to the St Stithian’s transgender fashion show, sponsored by Beijing24 – basically the 2022 equivalent of being handed suite tickets to the 1998 J&B Met. Bad news – no open bar; good news – waiters will be serving trays of puberty blockers. The timing is exceptional – we’re running out of science as all those bastard conspiracy theories are coming true – so, thanks a lot, just what we needed.

Here’s the programme. There’ll be a welcome by Beijing24’s in-house ombudsman, who will tell us about how offended he was by Donald Trump, and how taking such an uncompromising pro-vaccine position has ensured editorial integrity. The last part of his intro will feature some audience participation – we’ll all be required to stand for some gentle programming: “Repeat after me,” he’ll say, “climate change is real, Pfizer is great, only whites are illegal and TRANS WOMEN ARE WOMEN.” The audience will repeat and repeat (especially the last bit) until the lights flicker for the evening’s first light entertainment fixture: a local drag artist, uhuRu Paul, who will distribute X-rated cartoons to the pre-pubescents in the audience before twerking on our faces.

There’s a note to bring plenty of leopards: apparently not slipping multiple R200 notes into they/them’s suspenders is a clear indication of transphobia – and staffers from Beijing24 will be squinting over their bellies and crocs for any culprits. After the fashion show there’ll be an address by the founder of a UK “charity” (est. June 2020 – obviously), Kehinde Andrews, famous for his anti-semitism and racism – but that didn’t stop the foundation industrial complex representing billionaires from donating generously, so, no bother. A celebrity (yet to be announced) will close the events – my hunch is that it will be Princess Harry and her husband Meghan, who’ll talk about being oppressed from their $14.8m Santa Barbara pile, decorated with candles from SoHo House and Valentino mirrors (everywhere).

That’s as much of a joke as it is a glimpse of hell, but if you think it is too wild a prospect, I implore your attention: the trans debate is the most vicious, the most underrated in the realm of identity politics – and the good guys are losing, and not just losing – being swamped with bogus charges (“non-crime crimes”) that evil Twitter is delighted to circulate.

Under normal circumstances, a disclaimer such as this would not be necessary: gender dysphoria is a medically documented reality – and the children and parents enduring this deserve unconditional compassion. But the difference between these parents and the hyper-aggressive trans lobby is that the former prioritise the well-being of the child in a dignified, private manner – in contrast to someone like the unpleasant Joanne Harris, chair of the UK society of authors, who mockingly responded to a death threat made against her fellow author JK Rowling by a deranged Pakistani “activist”.

The unhinged belligerence in the way Harris and co attack and out their “opponents”, most of the time with scant evidence, is self-evident – fate of the children be damned. They are now so brazen that they’ve stopped trying to disguise their pursuit of control – it’s a numbers game, misanthropic and anti-common sense, and any parent who fears the lobby’s wrath with a “well actually, come to think of it, I welcome change” is a conquest. Once initiated into this cult it is extremely difficult to leave – as the leap to join was so profound.

The excuses for the pig-headed determination to give South African private schools the Los Angeles treatment are a stretch, but let’s give the benefit of doubt: during June, there’s been so much grinding against police at festivals and so much effluent charging out of the mouths of Karine Jean-Pierre and the degenerate, fake news vomiting media – that important events may have slipped by. In no particular order: Matt Walsh’s remarkable documentary (“What is a woman?”) and the pathetic spectacle of western leaders um-ing and ah-ing when asked the same question. There’s been the expulsion of the charity Stonewall from UK institutions – but by far the most significant event was the closure of the Tavistock Clinic. The explanation was “safety” – as usual, this is nonsense – the British government does not care about safety – it cares about money, specifically money spaffed through litigation.

You see lads, it’s all rainbows and unicorns until the dudes who’ve spent their lives chasing emergency response vehicles arrive wearing their white Gucci loafers and hair implants (Turkey). This is about to become very expensive and humiliating, but I hope: it’s never too late to make sensible great again.

Simon Lincoln Reader works and lives in London. You can follow him on Substack.

