Tencent goes Gaga for Universal Music; has option to double stake

Universal Music Group is home to artists such as Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Bruce Springsteen and Billie Eilish. And now it seems Naspers shareholders could have exposure to them through Tencent, as the Internet giant is in negotiations to buy a 10% stake in the world’s largest record label. The deal is valued at around R3bn, and if it gets the green light, Tencent has the option to double its stake. Tencent’s music streaming business went public in December, in one of the biggest US-listed debuts in recent years, according to the Wall Street Journal. And this partnership will help boost the group’s offering. The one concern noted is the current trade war, with uncertainty as to how the deal may be seen by US and Chinese leaders. The Naspers share price was flat, to slightly positive at the time of writing, while Tencent closed down 1% earlier in the day. – Stuart Lowman

Vivendi-Tencent Talks: May Sell 10% of Universal Music Group

By Thomas Pfeiffer and Angelina Rascouet (Bloomberg) – Tencent Holdings Ltd. plans to buy 10% of Universal Music Group from Vivendi SA in a deal that would value the world’s biggest music company at $34bn and help it tap fast-growing Asian markets. The discussions with China’s most valuable company will reinvigorate the French media giant’s efforts to find new partners for its most successful business. But they may also sound alarms in the US, the world’s biggest music market, amid a deepening trade war with China. A surge in subscription music streaming has revived the fortunes of big music labels in Western markets, and Universal is now looking for further growth. Vivendi said it’s discussing cooperation with Tencent and wants the Chinese company to promote Universal’s stable of artists – including Drake, Taylor Swift and U2 – and identify talent in new markets. “Tencent as a partner will boost UMG’s value because of the access it provides in China,” said Vey-Sern Ling, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst based in Hong Kong. A purely financial investor may have to pay more than Tencent would pay for its stake, Ling said. The companies are discussing a deal that would value all of Universal Music at €30bn ($34bn). Vivendi shares rose as much as 9% in early trading Tuesday and were up 6.6% at €25.6 as of 12:20pm in Paris.

Trade tension