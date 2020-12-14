The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Flash Briefing: Eskom headed for more losses, eSwatini mourns PM, J&J applies for SA vaccine approval, KZN gets Vodacom 5G
By Melani Nathan
- South Africa’s debt-stricken power utility, Eskom is headed for a fourth consecutive full-year loss as it struggles to deal with continuing financial and operational problems. The loss is expected to widen to R22bn in the year through March, compared with about 20.5bn last year, Eskom said in a statement. The company reported an R83m profit in the first half — a period that coincides with the South African winter, when tariffs tend to increase. The utility says “Significant financial challenges remain, predominantly related to tariffs not being cost-reflective, coupled with an unsustainably high debt burden.” Electricity sales fell an unprecedented 10% in the first-half as lockdown measures affected demand. The loss of revenue magnifies the problems facing a monopoly that provides almost all of South Africa’s power and adds another obstacle to its already troubled finances.
- As the year comes to a close President Ramaphosa has repeatedly warned South Africans to be cautious, continue social distancing and to wear their masks. The latest high profile person to lose the fight against the virus is eSwatini Prime Minister The Honourable Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini. Prime Minister Dlamini passed away on Sunday, 13 December 2020, at the age of 52, during treatment for Covid-19 in a South African hospital. The President said: “Today, all South Africans and compatriots across our continent bow our heads in sadness at the passing of a leader who took pride in leading and representing his nation. “His untimely passing is also a tragic reminder of the indiscriminate harm that is in our midst in the form Covid-19.
- South Africa’s pharmaceutical regulator SAHPRA said it has received its first application to register a Covid-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. According to Reuters. The US firm’s shot is one of at least four Covid-19 vaccines being trialled in South Africa, along with candidates being developed by Novavax, AstraZeneca and Pfizer. Boitumelo Semete, chief executive of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority told a news conference the regulator would focus on “safety, quality and efficacy” of any coronavirus vaccine used in the country of around 58 million people as it fast-tracks vaccine approvals.
- Vodacom KwaZulu-Natal Region announced today that it is rolling-out the fastest and latest, fifth generation or 5G network in key municipal districts in KwaZulu-Natal province. The 5G network is currently available on 156 live 5G sites across KZN and supports both mobile and fixed wireless access services. Vodacom customers with 5G enabled devices, and within a 5G coverage area, are now able to access the new 5G network in KwaZulu-Natal. The latest mobile networking technology will help the region bridge the digital divide between the urban and rural areas of the province by extending access to affordable mobile broadband, as an alternative to fibre connectivity in underserviced township areas.
Listen on Spotify:
(Visited 85 times, 85 visits today)
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.