Aspen brings J&J Covid-19 vaccine to SA for manufacture

South Africans have been participating in Covid-19 vaccine trials since June this year. AstraZeneca and Johnson& Johnson have both resumed trials which were paused when trial volunteers became ill. Around the world, Covid-19 seems to be resurging in places where lockdown protocols have been relaxed or removed altogether. It’s safe to say that the race for an effective vaccine is on. – Melani Nathan

Aspen agrees vaccine manufacturing deal with Johnson & Johnson

(Bloomberg) – Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. agreed to manufacture the Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Johnson & Johnson at a factory in South Africa. The continent’s biggest drugmaker has the capacity to produce 300 million doses a year.

The deal is subject to technology transfer and commercial terms, the Durban-based company said in a statement on Monday. J&J’s proposed vaccine for the deadly virus that’s swept the world this year is still in clinical trials.

Aspen shares jumped as much as 7.2%, the biggest intraday gain in almost two months. The shares traded 4.2% higher at R110.13 as of 9:38am in Johannesburg.The Johnson& Johnson vaccine would be made and packaged at Aspen’s plant in Port Elizabeth, in which the company has invested about R3bn ($184m). The company relocated the production of drugs for late-stage cancer, Parkinson’s disease and some auto-immune illnesses there from Europe in 2018.

