The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Aspen brings J&J Covid-19 vaccine to SA for manufacture
South Africans have been participating in Covid-19 vaccine trials since June this year. AstraZeneca and Johnson& Johnson have both resumed trials which were paused when trial volunteers became ill. Around the world, Covid-19 seems to be resurging in places where lockdown protocols have been relaxed or removed altogether. It’s safe to say that the race for an effective vaccine is on. – Melani Nathan
Aspen agrees vaccine manufacturing deal with Johnson & Johnson
The deal is subject to technology transfer and commercial terms, the Durban-based company said in a statement on Monday. J&J’s proposed vaccine for the deadly virus that’s swept the world this year is still in clinical trials.
(Visited 78 times, 78 visits today)
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.