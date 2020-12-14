Covid-19: eSwatini Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini loses battle

As the year comes to a close, many are complaining of ‘pandemic fatigue’. Thousands of South African teenagers have returned from large gatherings in small coastal towns infected with Covid-19 after high school graduation celebrations. South Africa has officially declared a second wave of infections. President Ramaphosa has repeatedly warned South Africans to be cautious, continue social distancing and to wear their masks. After a challenging year many are ready to pack their bags and let their guard down a little. In the midst of all of this, prominent figures are losing their lives to the virus. Last week an icon of South African stage and screen, Dawn Lindberg, lost her life to Covid-19. The latest high profile person to lose the fight against the virus is eSwatini Prime Minister The Honourable Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini. President Ramaphosa has expressed his condolences in a statement. – Melani Nathan

*Statement from President Cyril Ramaphosa on death of eSwatini Prime Minister The Honourable Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, on behalf of the government and people of South Africa, expressed his deep condolences to the government and people of the Kingdom of eSwatini at the passing of eSwatini Prime Minister The Honourable Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini.

Prime Minister Dlamini passed away on Sunday, 13 December 2020, at the age of 52, during treatment for COVID-19 in a South African hospital.

President Ramaphosa offers his sincere condolences to the family and friends of the late Prime Minister, the Swazi Royal Family, the government of the Kingdom, and the nation at large.

The President said: “Today, all South Africans and compatriots across our continent bow our heads in sadness at the passing of a leader who took pride in leading and representing his nation.

“His untimely passing is also a tragic reminder of the indiscriminate harm that is in our midst in the form COVID-19.

“May his soul rest in peace.”

