Sneak peek at BizNews share portfolio; other investment ideas

The BizNews share portfolio has performed exceptionally well since inception, fuelled largely by the selection of stocks that have benefited from the booming digital economy. The portfolio details are usually reserved only for BizNews Premium members. But, in this week’s Inside Investing, we share a snapshot of how BizNews founder Alec Hogg sizes up shares for inclusion.

Among the stocks covered in Inside Investing: Naspers, with Tencent looking risky; Apple; Netflix; Snowflake. You will also hear from Hermann Pretorius of the IRR and independent financial advisor Dawn Ridler, of Kerenga Wealth Ecology, about why there is concern about the concept of prescribed assets – and how to assess your long-term savings.

We also pick up on the insatiable demand in the US for IPOs – and how South African and Chinese investors are attracted to a property investment in Portugal that creates access to European residency and citizenship. You can listen to Inside Investing here.

And, to catch up on the top stories and news you missed on BizNews this week – plus The Wry Eye – download your BizNews Digest now.

PS: For more investment inspiration, sign up for a special Tuesday noon webinar with Ranmore’s Sean Peche, on value investing: here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6937988050322105102.

In case you missed these:

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)