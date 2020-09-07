Fixing SA – Paul O’Sullivan, corruption-buster, shares his remarkable story

Paul O’Sullivan has played a central role in bringing down corrupt civil servants and evil underworld operators, including former head of the South African police service Jackie Selebi and Czech organised crime boss Radovan Krejčíř . This has come at a considerable financial cost and has put his life at risk – but he keeps targeting graft-tainted officials and others.

For the extraordinary story of how this immigrant businessman, forensic investigator and philanthropist has done his bit to try to make South Africa a better place for all – and particularly the poorest – listen to the inaugural The Alec Hogg Show. In the podcast, O’Sullivan shares deeply personal stories that shaped him, and he explains what he does and why.

Download what I’m sure you will agree is a fascinating conversation, here: https://iono.fm/e/919234.

