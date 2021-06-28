Lucid Ventures 12J (Last chance)

*This content is brought to you by Lucid Ventures

“Last chance to invest: Lucid Ventures offers the opportunity to invest in the Lucid 12J Retirement Living Fund before 30 June 2021. The fund is focused on the fast growing retirement sector and aims to build a business that has a meaningful impact in this currently under-serviced industry. It plans in the process to build a lucrative business for investors with solid risk mitigation. It provides an entry point for investors into this exciting sector all whilst offering significant tax benefits and targeting returns of 20%+ per annum after tax.

The sector fundamentals provide a strong investment case. The over 60’s age category in South Africa is predicted to grow from approximately 5 million now to more than 9 million in 2040. Current waiting lists for mediocre facilities are typically more than two years. Our first senior living residence will open in Sandton within a year. We have further plans for Rosebank, Houghton, other Northern JHB suburbs and eventually the Atlantic Seaboard in Cape Town too. The multidisciplinary team brings years of experience and expertise to this space. Lucid Ventures, co-founded by Gidon Novick and Leor Atie, launched the #1 TripAdvisor Hotel Brand as part of its R350M hotel fund – Home Suite Hotels to the SA market. Lucid has now linked up with Michael Sieff and Corene Breedt from SilverAgE, retirement industry experts and seasoned developers Kuming and Staples.

The team is setting out to re-invent retirement living in South Africa – think hospitality, not hospital; think urban living not somewhere in the sticks; think beautiful modern design; think one place forever with onsite care as and when you need it; and think smart use of technology enhancing the quality and standard of care offered to all residents. The retirement facilities will be operated predominantly on a Life Rights Model which will provide strong liquidity to the fund and provide assurance to investors that capital will be available at the end of 5 years should they wish to exit their investment. Furthermore investors will be offered the option to convert their equity into a Life Right at one of the facilities.

This is an exciting opportunity to get involved in the Retirement space and a last chance to do so with the enhanced returns offered by Section 12J.”

