African leaders, fans across Africa celebrate Arsenal’s EPL triumph
Africa

African leaders, fans across Africa celebrate Arsenal’s EPL triumph

African presidents and millions of fans across the continent mark Arsenal’s long-awaited Premier League victory with online tributes and street celebrations.
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Key topics:

  • African presidents celebrate Arsenal Premier League win on social media

  • Kagame, Ruto among leaders congratulating Arsenal, tapping huge fanbase

  • Continental celebrations erupt; Botswana denies holiday rumor

By Taonga Mitimingi and Ruth Olurounbi

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