Africa’s call to the G20: The new colonialism of the mind and a charter of values for a living economy

The new face of empire wears a benevolent smile

For decades, the “business of poverty” was the real estate of northern NGOs.

Then inequality became their new moral currency.

Now, we witness the most insidious shift yet: the commodification of Indigenous wisdom, repackaged, curated, and monetized by the same oligarchic lineages that once profited from colonial extraction.

In the name of sustainability, powerful “Foundations” inherit the mantle of empire. They turn living cultures into museums, elders into photo opportunities, and rituals into decorative prayers for conferences.

They host gatherings with Indigenous leaders dressed in regalia, a choreography of symbolic inclusion that conceals systemic exclusion.

It is the old colonial theatre restaged under the lights of “philanthropy.”

This is not partnership; it is charismatic capture and extraction.

The same forces that once dictated the terms of development now dictate the language of regeneration.

The same capital that mined our lands now mines our culture.

And the same power that silenced us now claims to “give us voice.”

This is the new colonialism, not of territory, but of the mind and spirit.

It replaces domination with dependency, and solidarity with spectacle.