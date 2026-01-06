Africa
Africa’s oldest cremation reveals complex 9,500-year-old hunter-gatherer rituals
Discovery of Africa’s oldest cremation challenges assumptions about Stone Age mortuary practices.
Key topics:
Oldest known African cremation dated to 9,500 years ago in Malawi
Evidence of complex Stone Age hunter-gatherer mortuary rituals
Communal pyre challenges assumptions about early forager societies
By Jessica C. Thompson, Elizabeth Sawchuk and Jessica Cerezo-Román*