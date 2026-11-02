South African singer Miriam Makeba performs at the 1984 North Sea Jazz Festival in Holland. (Photo by John van Hasselt/Sygma via Getty Images)
South African singer Miriam Makeba Photo by John van Hasselt/Sygma via Getty Images
Africa

The Economist: Government’s cannot sing: why Africa’s real opposition carries a microphone

To understand African politics, just listen to the music. Artists have captured a continental spirit of revolt
Published on
Loading content, please wait...