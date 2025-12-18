Africa
Tracing terror: Africa’s escalating terrorism crisis - Kenneth Kgwadi
Terrorism spreads across West Africa as weak governance and coups deepen instability
Key topics:
Jihadist insurgency leaves Nigerian children unsafe and millions displaced
Sahel coups, weak governance fuel expanding terrorist groups
Africa urged to take ownership of security, not rely on the West
By Kenneth Kgwadi*