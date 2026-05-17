Africa
Cathy Buckle: 409 farmers in Zimbabwe; it's all as clear as mud
Unresolved land reform disputes and decades-long compensation delays in Zimbabwe.
Key topics:
Zimbabwe land reform confusion and unclear policy signals
Farmers still waiting 26 years for compensation and restitution
Ongoing dispute over seized land, property rights and trust
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By Cathy Buckle