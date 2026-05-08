Africa
Cathy Buckle from Zim: For those who dare to differ
Development over democracy: A nation debating constitutional change amid hardship
Key topics:
Constitutional amendment bill shifts power; 7-year terms, end direct vote
“Development over politics” criticised; democracy vs people-first concerns
Public hardship: nurses, teachers, poverty; no referendum, intimidation
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By Cathy Buckle