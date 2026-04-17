Cathy Buckle - Ghost birds, frogs and men with whips.
Africa

Cathy Buckle - Ghost birds, frogs and men with whips.

Public consultation on constitutional changes unfolds amid rising repression fears
Published on

Key topics:

  • Zimbabwe’s new ZiG notes have extremely low US-dollar value

  • Zimbabwe constitutional reforms amid alleged voter suppression and violence

  • ZHRC report prompts firing of Jessie Majome over constitutional dispute

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By Cathy Buckle

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