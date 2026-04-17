Africa
Cathy Buckle - Ghost birds, frogs and men with whips.
Public consultation on constitutional changes unfolds amid rising repression fears
Key topics:
Zimbabwe’s new ZiG notes have extremely low US-dollar value
Zimbabwe constitutional reforms amid alleged voter suppression and violence
ZHRC report prompts firing of Jessie Majome over constitutional dispute
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By Cathy Buckle