Africa
Cathy Buckle: Helping hands change everything
Diaspora support and daily struggles define Zimbabwe’s Christmas season
Key topics:
Christmas in Zimbabwe marked by rain, red mud, and rising prices.
Diaspora visits boosted local economy despite currency and cash woes.
Rural communities hit by new levies; struggle to survive continues.
By Cathy Buckle