Africa
Cathy Buckle: Looking for hope
Finding hope and beauty in Zimbabwe amid global turmoil and war
Key topics:
Zimbabwe’s rainy season brings life, nature, and small joys to the land.
Hope emerges in wildlife, rain, sun, and schoolchildren’s music.
New photo book captures Zimbabwe’s beauty and inspires peace.
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By Cathy Buckle