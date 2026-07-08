Cathy Buckle - Zimbabweans' exodus from SA: “We are no longer wanted here.”
Africa

Cathy Buckle - Zimbabweans' exodus from SA: “We are no longer wanted here.”

Zimbabweans return home amid xenophobic violence, economic hardship and fears over their future.
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Cathy Buckle
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