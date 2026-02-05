Africa
Cathy Buckle: Zimbabwe's Zig, a mirage on the far horizon
Cathy Buckle reflects on Zimbabwe’s reality, the elusive ZiG currency, and daily life beyond government propaganda.
Key topics:
Daily life in Zimbabwe versus government propaganda and claims
The elusive ZiG currency and its limited circulation
Inflation, food prices, and economic contradictions in 2026
By Cathy Buckle