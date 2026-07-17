An election poster for Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe's president and leader of Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF), sits on a lampost in Harare, Zimbabwe Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Africa Cathy Buckle: Zim’s icy July - mass deportations and a Constitutional coup Zimbabwe faces political upheaval as constitutional changes reshape power, while mass repatriations from South Africa deepen national challenges.