Africa
China in Africa: Investment thrives with strong governance, falters without it
New research shows governance determines whether Chinese investment fuels growth or accelerates resource depletion across Africa.
Key topics:
China’s investment fuels growth but risks resource depletion in weak states
Strong institutions help turn Chinese investment into sustainable growth
Weak governance drives deforestation, mining damage and energy depletion
By Vincent Tawiah*