Africa
Could China help make Africa a factory for the world?
A spurt of Chinese investment suggests the chances are improving
Key topics:
Chinese manufacturers shift to Africa as China slows and profits fall
Record Chinese FDI fuels factories, jobs and industrial growth in Africa
Debate: higher returns and jobs vs trade deficits and local industry risk
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